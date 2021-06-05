Coronavirus knocks Rahm out of Memorial after 6-shot lead

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — One minute, Jon Rahm was headed for a blowout victory in the Memorial. The next minute, he was out of the tournament with a positive test for the coronavirus. It was a shocking turn of events.

Rahm was subject to daily testing this week because he had been in close contact with a person who was COVID-19 positive. He passed every test until Saturday morning when the second round of the rain-delayed tournament ended.

The final result was returned as he was on the 18th green capping off a 64 to tie the 54-hole record.