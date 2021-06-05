Advertisement

Coronavirus knocks Rahm out of Memorial after 6-shot lead

The final result was returned as he was on the 18th green capping off a 64 to tie the 54-hole record.
Jon Rahm hits to the 13th green during the third round of the Memorial golf tournament,...
Jon Rahm hits to the 13th green during the third round of the Memorial golf tournament, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Doug Ferguson
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — One minute, Jon Rahm was headed for a blowout victory in the Memorial. The next minute, he was out of the tournament with a positive test for the coronavirus. It was a shocking turn of events.

Rahm was subject to daily testing this week because he had been in close contact with a person who was COVID-19 positive. He passed every test until Saturday morning when the second round of the rain-delayed tournament ended.

The final result was returned as he was on the 18th green capping off a 64 to tie the 54-hole record.

Most Read

Man dies in boating accident on New River
Matt Schafer is the first place overall winner for the top age group men of the first Ironman...
Athletes take over Roanoke for Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge
Union votes against ratifying new negotiations with Volvo
IRONMAN
Traffic impacts ahead of IRONMAN Virginia’s Blue Ridge Sunday
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and...
‘Gone Girl’ actor in critical condition after hit-and-run

Latest News

Valley Junior Girls Tournament
Valley Junior Girls Tournament
June 6 2021 JMU Loss To Oklahoma 6-3
JMU Loss To Oklahoma 6-3
2021 Ironman With Carilion
2021 Ironman With Carilion
Macy Johnson, Mckenzie Weddle, Caleigh Street and Gianna Papa (left to right)
Floyd’s Weddle wins Valley Junior Girls tourney in playoff at Hidden Valley Country Club
Matt Schafer is the first place overall winner for the top age group men of the first Ironman...
Athletes take over Roanoke for Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge