Hospitalizations down, COVID percent positivity stays at 2.6% in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 676,586 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, June 5, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 286 from the 676,300 reported Friday, a bigger increase than the 259 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 8,339,271 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Saturday, up from the 8,301,436 doses reported Friday. 55.6% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 45.4% fully-vaccinated. 67.8% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 56.9% are fully vaccinated.

7,478,244 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Saturday, with a 2.6% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Friday.

As of Saturday, there were 11,229 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,222 Friday.

443 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 480 reported Friday. 56,613 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

