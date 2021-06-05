Advertisement

Remembering Alexis Murphy

Family and friends gathered at the Nelson County High School to celebrate Alexis’s life on what would have been her 25th birthday.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT
LOVINGSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Nearly eight years after loved ones saw Alexis Tiara Murphy alive for the last time, the Nelson County High School football stadium was filled with the memory of the 17-year-old, on what would have been her 25th birthday.

A volleyball player, daughter, friend, and sister, who was taken too soon.

“To finally have the closure, I have her close here to my heart, this was a mother’s day present my sister gave me. It’s a necklace with some of Alexis’s ashes in it so she is with me always,” says Angela Taylor, Alexis’s aunt.

Additionally, the family thanks all who searched for Alexis, especially local law enforcement and the FBI, for fulfilling their promise of bringing her home.

“It was a wonderful celebration of her life, in bringing all of the family together to remember her in a positive light and just giving her a bunch of joy, especially on her birthday,” says Felicia Murphey, Alexis’s cousin. “You hold out hope when you have a family member that is missing, that they’ll still be here with us. But we know where she knows and we know she’s at peace and we’re able to put her to rest.”

Randy Taylor was convicted of killing Murphy following a trial in 2014 and is now facing two life sentences.

