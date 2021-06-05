Traffic impacts ahead of IRONMAN Virginia’s Blue Ridge Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of athletes are set to compete Sunday in the Roanoke Valley for the IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

However, even if you are not competing, there are road closures and parking restrictions to be aware of throughout the region.

Here are some areas where drivers will see impacts:

Botetourt County Reservoir Rd Blue Ridge Parkway Hwy 11 / Lee Hwy Alt 220 / Cloverdale Road Gateway Crossing

Buchanan Hwy 11 / Lee Hwy Rt 43 / Parkway Dr

City of Roanoke Reserve Ave Wise Ave Norfolk Ave Campbell Ave Market St Jefferson St Salem Ave Maple Ave Wiley Dr Roanoke River Greenway Arbor Ave SE Piedmont St SE Crystal Spring Ave SW Belleview Ave SE Hamilton Terrace SE Vic Thomas Park Traffic Circle Arbor Ave SE Smith Park Wasena Park Vic Thomas Park

Roanoke County Hwy11 / Lee Hwy Rt 24 / Washington Ave

Vinton Washington Ave Poplar St Maple St Pollard St Lee Ave Railroad Ave Walnut Ave 1st St 2nd St Wise Ave



For a complete list click with road closures and times click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.