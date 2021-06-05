Humidity rises Sunday with few storms possible

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mild and quiet tonight

Turning more humid Sunday

Daily storm chances next week

SUNDAY

Humidity looks to increase on Sunday setting us up for a more active weather pattern. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible on Sunday afternoon with highs again in the 80s to near 90 to the east.

Isolated storm chances are possible Sunday afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

Higher moistures means it'll be humid with better storm chances. (WDBJ7 Weather)

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Our string of hot weather continues as highs hold in the 80s. High pressure build again in the Atlantic and this will set up an active pattern next week. That said, these will be isolated to scattered showers and storms for much of next week. No day exactly looks like a wash-out, but it’ll be busy each afternoon. As for severe chances, with no major system moving through, expect typical summer storms.

Daily rain chances return next week. (WDBJ Weather)

The best coverage may come late in the week with an approaching front Thursday into Friday.

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.