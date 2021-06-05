Advertisement

Humidity rises Sunday with few storms possible

Daily rain and storm chances return next week
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mild and quiet tonight
  • Turning more humid Sunday
  • Daily storm chances next week

SUNDAY

Humidity looks to increase on Sunday setting us up for a more active weather pattern. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible on Sunday afternoon with highs again in the 80s to near 90 to the east.

Isolated storm chances are possible Sunday afternoon.
Isolated storm chances are possible Sunday afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)
Higher moistures means it'll be humid with better storm chances.
Higher moistures means it'll be humid with better storm chances.(WDBJ7 Weather)

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Our string of hot weather continues as highs hold in the 80s. High pressure build again in the Atlantic and this will set up an active pattern next week. That said, these will be isolated to scattered showers and storms for much of next week. No day exactly looks like a wash-out, but it’ll be busy each afternoon. As for severe chances, with no major system moving through, expect typical summer storms.

Daily rain chances return next week.
Daily rain chances return next week.(WDBJ Weather)

The best coverage may come late in the week with an approaching front Thursday into Friday.

