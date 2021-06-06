Advertisement

Appalachian League All-Star Game hits Calfee Park in 2021

The nation’s top rising college freshman and sophomores will be gracing the Calfee Park field in 2021.
(Courtesy Calfee Park)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Major League Baseball, along with USA Baseball and the Appalachian League, announced that the 2021 Appalachian League All-Star Game is hitting Southwest Virginia.

Major League Baseball, along with USA Baseball and the Appalachian League, announced that the 2021 Appalachian League All-Star Game is hitting Southwest Virginia.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Appalachian League’s best to Calfee Park this summer as we celebrate our first season under the new format. I cannot think of a better stage for our players or experience for our fans,” added Dan Moushon, President of the Appalachian League.

The historic site was recently renovated, and housed the Pulaski Yankees prior to the River Turtles.

A date is yet to be announced. Visit the Appalachian League’s website for further information.

