Athletes take over Roanoke for Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The sunrise at Carvins Cove was greeted by over 1,700 competitors descending on Virginia’s Blue Ridge Sunday morning for the Ironman 70.3.

“This is a unique opportunity that athletes get; they don’t get this anywhere else in the United States,” says Keats McGonigal, VP of Operations for the Ironman.

The 1.2-mile swim through the reservoir was just the beginning.

After the rolling state, triathletes from 48 states mounted their bikes for a 56-mile ride along the Blue Ridge Parkway, a scenic view through a national park unlike any other Ironman event, leading them into downtown Roanoke for the 13.1-mile run on the Greenway.

“For many of them, they were training for two years to cross that finish line and today is the cumulation of all that training, all that hard work,” adds McGonigal, referencing the originally planned triathlon that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first person to cross the finish line was 24-year-old Matt Schafer, from Boston.

“I was confident I would have a really good day; that being said, you never know what’s going to happen, so I was pretty pleasantly surprised,” explained Schafer.

The leading ladies, Kathryn Buss from Blacksburg and Marni Sumbal from Greenville, South Carolina, were only two seconds apart in their time.

“I didn’t think it was going to be that close, but I gave it all I could. At the end of the day that’s all you can ask for,” remarked Sumbal.

“I grew up doing triathlons; my mom, my dad, my brother and my sister-in-law are all racing it. Just really cool,” says Buss.

Carilion Clinic was the title sponsor of the event, with 200 employees, volunteers and multiple staff members also competing on the course.

Patrice Weiss, the health system’s Chief Medical Officer, was elated about the partnership and the day’s success.

“Our mission of improving the health of the communities that we serve, and Ironman’s mission of improving health and healthy lifestyles across the globe, we just couldn’t be more aligned,” described Weiss.

