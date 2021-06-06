Advertisement

Floyd’s Weddle wins Valley Junior Girls tourney in playoff at Hidden Valley Country Club

Macy Johnson, Mckenzie Weddle, Caleigh Street and Gianna Papa (left to right)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Some of the top young golfers in the region took the course at Hidden Valley Country Club on Sunday for the final round of the Valley Junior Girls Tournament on the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour.

It was a tight finish on day two. Floyd native Mckenzie Weddle ended up in a 3-way playoff with Rhode Island’s Gianna Papa and Jewell Ridge native Caleigh Street, who all tied for the lead at 3-over after 36 holes.

In the end, Weddle emerged victorious, taking home the trophy after a birdie on the first playoff hole.

In all, five players received scholarships totaling $7,500 dollars.

For the full leaderboard, click here.

