Hot, humid with daily storm chances this week
Muggy air will help fuel afternoon storms
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Lingering storms this evening
- Very humid through the week
- Daily afternoon storm chances
MONDAY
Monday’s weather will feel familiar with just as much humidity and heat as Sunday. Storm chances will begin popping up in the afternoon. It appears the best chance will be west of the Blue Ridge with scattered storms possible across our entire area through the evening.
As for highs, mostly cloudy skies will likely keep temperatures mostly in the 80s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK
Our string of hot weather continues as highs hold in the 80s. High pressure builds again in the western Atlantic and this will set up an active pattern this week. That said, these will be isolated to scattered showers and storms for the start of the week. No day exactly looks like a wash-out, but it’ll be busy each afternoon. As for severe chances, with no major system moving through, expect typical summer storms. However, heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding.
The best coverage may come late in the week with an approaching front Thursday into Friday.
