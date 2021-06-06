Advertisement

Hot, humid with daily storm chances this week

Muggy air will help fuel afternoon storms
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Lingering storms this evening
  • Very humid through the week
  • Daily afternoon storm chances

MONDAY

Monday’s weather will feel familiar with just as much humidity and heat as Sunday. Storm chances will begin popping up in the afternoon. It appears the best chance will be west of the Blue Ridge with scattered storms possible across our entire area through the evening.

Heavy downpours likely.
Heavy downpours likely.(WDBJ7 Weather)

As for highs, mostly cloudy skies will likely keep temperatures mostly in the 80s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK

Our string of hot weather continues as highs hold in the 80s. High pressure builds again in the western Atlantic and this will set up an active pattern this week. That said, these will be isolated to scattered showers and storms for the start of the week. No day exactly looks like a wash-out, but it’ll be busy each afternoon. As for severe chances, with no major system moving through, expect typical summer storms. However, heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding.

Scattered showers and storms every day of the week.
Scattered showers and storms every day of the week.(WDBJ7 Weather)
Rainfall forecast for the next 7 days.
Rainfall forecast for the next 7 days.(WDBJ Weather)

The best coverage may come late in the week with an approaching front Thursday into Friday.

