JMU softball defeated by No. 1 Oklahoma 6-3

The loss paves the way for a rematch Monday with the winner advancing, and the loser’s season stopping in Oklahoma City.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: JMU will now play Oklahoma at 4 p.m. Monday after Florida State defeated Alabama, leading to a rematch Monday at 7 p.m. for a spot in the finals of the Women’s College World Series.

EARLIER: James Madison softball fell to No. 1 Oklahoma Sunday afternoon 6-3 in the Women’s College World Series.

The loss paves the way for a rematch Sunday night with the winner advancing, and the loser’s season stopping in Oklahoma City.

Tune to WDBJ7 for the game recaps and highlights.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

