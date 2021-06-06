JMU softball defeated by No. 1 Oklahoma 6-3

(WDBJ) - UPDATE: JMU will now play Oklahoma at 4 p.m. Monday after Florida State defeated Alabama, leading to a rematch Monday at 7 p.m. for a spot in the finals of the Women’s College World Series.

EARLIER: James Madison softball fell to No. 1 Oklahoma Sunday afternoon 6-3 in the Women’s College World Series.

The loss paves the way for a rematch Sunday night with the winner advancing, and the loser’s season stopping in Oklahoma City.

Tune to WDBJ7 for the game recaps and highlights.

