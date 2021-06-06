Man dies in boating accident on New River
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead following a boating accident on the New River Saturday, June 5.
According to the Virginia Dept. of Wildlife Resources, Jeffrey Wayne Nicely, 59, and a friend were canoeing down the river around 10 a.m. when they approached the Arsenal Falls rapids.
The boat capsized and both men fell out, per officials. Neither person was wearing a life vest.
Officials said Nicely’s friend flagged down a passing boat for help, and was okay.
Nicely was pronounced dead at the scene.
