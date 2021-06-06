Man dies in boating accident on New River

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead following a boating accident on the New River Saturday, June 5.

According to the Virginia Dept. of Wildlife Resources, Jeffrey Wayne Nicely, 59, and a friend were canoeing down the river around 10 a.m. when they approached the Arsenal Falls rapids.

The boat capsized and both men fell out, per officials. Neither person was wearing a life vest.

Officials said Nicely’s friend flagged down a passing boat for help, and was okay.

Nicely was pronounced dead at the scene.

