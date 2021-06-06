Advertisement

Man dies in boating accident on New River

(WITN)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead following a boating accident on the New River Saturday, June 5.

According to the Virginia Dept. of Wildlife Resources, Jeffrey Wayne Nicely, 59, and a friend were canoeing down the river around 10 a.m. when they approached the Arsenal Falls rapids.

The boat capsized and both men fell out, per officials. Neither person was wearing a life vest.

Officials said Nicely’s friend flagged down a passing boat for help, and was okay.

Nicely was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matt Schafer is the first place overall winner for the top age group men of the first Ironman...
Athletes take over Roanoke for Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge
Union votes against ratifying new negotiations with Volvo
IRONMAN
Traffic impacts ahead of IRONMAN Virginia’s Blue Ridge Sunday
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and...
‘Gone Girl’ actor in critical condition after hit-and-run

Latest News

Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in southern...
Trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing at least 40
IRONMAN
Traffic impacts ahead of IRONMAN Virginia’s Blue Ridge Sunday
Crash on Forest Road in Bedford County
One person taken to hospital after Bedford Co. crash
Northbound lanes closed near mile marker 119 on Interstate 81 in Montgomery County after an...
I-81 in Montgomery County back open after big rig crash