Serena Williams loses at French Open; Federer withdraws

PARIS (AP) — Serena Williams has lost in the fourth round of the French Open. Williams was beaten 6-3, 7-5 by Elena Rybakina.

Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion who has won the title at Roland Garros three times. But the 39-year-old American hasn’t been past the fourth round there since she was the runner-up in 2016.

This was the 64th time Williams has appeared in that round at a major tournament.

It was the first such match for Rybakina. She is a 21-year-old from Kazakhstan who is ranked 22nd.

Williams’ exit came on the same day that Roger Federer withdrew from the tournament. Federer’s move was to let his body recover before Wimbledon, WUSA9 added.

It was quite a blow to the tournament to see both gone from the field one after the other — and a week after Naomi Osaka pulled out, citing a need for a mental health break.