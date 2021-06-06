Advertisement

Serena Williams loses at French Open; Federer withdraws

The 39-year-old American is a three-time champion of the tournament.
United States Serena Williams slips on the clay court as she attempts to play a return to...
United States Serena Williams slips on the clay court as she attempts to play a return to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during their fourth round match on day 8, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)(Thibault Camus | AP)
By Jerome Pugmire
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Serena Williams has lost in the fourth round of the French Open. Williams was beaten 6-3, 7-5 by Elena Rybakina.

Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion who has won the title at Roland Garros three times. But the 39-year-old American hasn’t been past the fourth round there since she was the runner-up in 2016.

This was the 64th time Williams has appeared in that round at a major tournament.

It was the first such match for Rybakina. She is a 21-year-old from Kazakhstan who is ranked 22nd.

Williams’ exit came on the same day that Roger Federer withdrew from the tournament. Federer’s move was to let his body recover before Wimbledon, WUSA9 added.

It was quite a blow to the tournament to see both gone from the field one after the other — and a week after Naomi Osaka pulled out, citing a need for a mental health break.

Most Read

Man dies in boating accident on New River
Matt Schafer is the first place overall winner for the top age group men of the first Ironman...
Athletes take over Roanoke for Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge
Union votes against ratifying new negotiations with Volvo
IRONMAN
Traffic impacts ahead of IRONMAN Virginia’s Blue Ridge Sunday
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and...
‘Gone Girl’ actor in critical condition after hit-and-run

Latest News

Valley Junior Girls Tournament
Valley Junior Girls Tournament
June 6 2021 JMU Loss To Oklahoma 6-3
JMU Loss To Oklahoma 6-3
2021 Ironman With Carilion
2021 Ironman With Carilion
Macy Johnson, Mckenzie Weddle, Caleigh Street and Gianna Papa (left to right)
Floyd’s Weddle wins Valley Junior Girls tourney in playoff at Hidden Valley Country Club
Matt Schafer is the first place overall winner for the top age group men of the first Ironman...
Athletes take over Roanoke for Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge