Danville Police looking for man and two teens connected to burglary while resident was home

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are looking for a man and two teens in connection with a weekend burglary.

Investigators have an arrest warrant for Solomon Ceraphin, 21, for a burglary in the 200 block of Jordan Street June 5. Investigators also obtained charges on a 17-year-old boy for burglary and charged a 16-year-old boy with burglary and several firearm-related offenses in connection with the crime. All three suspects are from Danville.

A resident called 911 about 6 p.m. to report three people breaking into a house. At some point during the encounter, according to police, one of the burglars fired a gun, but no one was hurt. The resident recognized the burglars, ran from the house and called 911.

The burglars stole some items from the house and ran before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

