Emergency crews proud of coordination for IRONMNAN

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Behind the athletes and along the course, a strong safety net was there to keep these competitors safe Sunday for the IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

“This event is moving. It’s not in one location. So we have to move with the event,” Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Dustin Campbell said.

Emergency Service crews across the Roanoke Valley teamed up for the competition.

They were there along the sidelines, and behind the scenes.

“You saw Roanoke City, you saw Roanoke County, you saw Botetourt, you saw law enforcement you saw Fire EMS. So it was really a good opportunity to showcase the talent we have in the Valley with emergency services,” Roanoke Fire-EMS Deputy Chief David Guynn said.

This triathlon was over a year in the making, giving departments the confidence they needed to tackle any emergency head on.

“We do this in a moment’s notice and you give us a year to prepare and we are going to nail it,” Campbell said.

And that’s exactly what the departments did, coordinating together to protect these athletes as they pushed their bodies to their limits.

Roanoke County and the City said there were some emergencies along the course, but fortunately most could be treated on site. Only one person had to be transported to the hospital.

