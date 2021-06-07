Advertisement

Grown Here at Home: Farmer explains pricing local beef

By Neesey Payne
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The Dexter cattle at Lazy Pigg Farm in Franklin County are grass-fed and grass-finished. This small cattle breed has a nickname.

“They’re called a freezer cow. It’s one of their nicknames because you can fit a whole cow in an upright freezer. You get all of the cuts of beef,” said Dana Lydon, owner of Lazy Pigg Farm.

When the pandemic hit, Dana says there was high demand for the beef, and a reality that set in for customers.

“People are so removed from the cow in the field to the ground beef in their freezer that they don’t realize the steps from when it leaves my farm to when it gets to their freezer. I think they became much more aware of what’s involved with that,” she explained.

There also came a better understanding that beef raised from your local farmer, comes at a higher price.

“When you look at the overall cost of that meat in the grocery store, you aren’t actually paying the environmental costs of the way that beef is being raised. We have to take that into consideration. I am paying and asking you to pay for all of those costs. I have to make a living doing it, but at the same time I want as many people as possible to be able to enjoy this great product,” Dana said.

Dana says the beef always gets rave reviews.

“Oh, they love the flavor. We have customers all the time that will say I will never buy beef at the grocery store again because after you’ve eaten this beef, you just won’t go back,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in boating accident on New River
Matt Schafer is the first place overall winner for the top age group men of the first Ironman...
Athletes take over Roanoke for Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge
Union votes against ratifying new negotiations with Volvo
IRONMAN
Traffic impacts ahead of IRONMAN Virginia’s Blue Ridge Sunday
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and...
‘Gone Girl’ actor in critical condition after hit-and-run

Latest News

Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in southern...
Train barrels into another in Pakistan, killing at least 45
United Auto Workers resume strike at Dublin truck plant
Music returning to Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount
Solomon Ceraphin photo
Danville Police looking for man and two teens connected to burglary while resident was home
COVID-19 graphic
Fewer than 100 new COVID cases reported in Virginia; positive percentage drops