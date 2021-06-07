Grown Here at Home: Farmer explains pricing local beef

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The Dexter cattle at Lazy Pigg Farm in Franklin County are grass-fed and grass-finished. This small cattle breed has a nickname.

“They’re called a freezer cow. It’s one of their nicknames because you can fit a whole cow in an upright freezer. You get all of the cuts of beef,” said Dana Lydon, owner of Lazy Pigg Farm.

When the pandemic hit, Dana says there was high demand for the beef, and a reality that set in for customers.

“People are so removed from the cow in the field to the ground beef in their freezer that they don’t realize the steps from when it leaves my farm to when it gets to their freezer. I think they became much more aware of what’s involved with that,” she explained.

There also came a better understanding that beef raised from your local farmer, comes at a higher price.

“When you look at the overall cost of that meat in the grocery store, you aren’t actually paying the environmental costs of the way that beef is being raised. We have to take that into consideration. I am paying and asking you to pay for all of those costs. I have to make a living doing it, but at the same time I want as many people as possible to be able to enjoy this great product,” Dana said.

Dana says the beef always gets rave reviews.

“Oh, they love the flavor. We have customers all the time that will say I will never buy beef at the grocery store again because after you’ve eaten this beef, you just won’t go back,” she said.

