JLARC reviews marijuana legislation

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The state’s watchdog agency is recommending adjustments to the marijuana legislation that lawmakers recently approved.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, known as JLARC, identified more than a dozen areas that need more attention, including the range of penalties for possessing more than an ounce of marijuana.

A leading Republican in the State Senate said it should serve as a warning to lawmakers who try to accomplish too much in a single omnibus bill.

“And I hope in the future sessions we will address some of these frailties that are so conspicuous,” said Sen. Tommy Norment (R-Williamsburg).

“It’s not perfect,” countered Del. Charniele Herring (D-Alexandria), “but I think we’re moving in a direction where we can hit perfection.”

The legislation that passed earlier this year legalizes marijuana on July 1, but retail sales won’t begin until 2024.

