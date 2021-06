NORMAN, Okla. (WDBJ) - James Madison University softball’s magical season was ended Monday after a 7-1 loss to No. 1 Oklahoma in the Women’s College World Series.

JMU finishes at 41-4 on the season.

Odicci Alexander left to a standing ovation after 4.2 innings pitched. She ends the year at 18-3.

