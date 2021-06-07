Lynchburg organization to make blitz on school board selection process petition

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One Lynchburg organization will make a hard press Saturday to change how people become part of the school board.

Months ago the group Conservative Parents of Lynchburg started a petition to change the selection process.

Rather than having city council appoint board members, their petition seeks to have those members selected by election.

The group plans to knock on doors across the city Saturday to help meet the goal of 6,000 signatures. Leaders say they currently have about a third of that number.

They say they have a July deadline to meet the goal so a referendum on the issue will be placed on the November ballot.

“Luckily, this isn’t really a political issue. You’re supporting democracy here, you’re supporting transparency,” said Andrew Glover, Conservative Parents of Lynchburg founder. “This isn’t controversial, the fact that you should be able to choose who’s on your school board is not a controversial thing.”

City council will hold a public hearing Tuesday night on filling upcoming school board vacancies.

