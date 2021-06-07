Lynchburg water main break restricts traffic on 460

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews from Lynchburg Water Resources are working to repair a water main break on US Route 460/Richmond Highway westbound Monday, east of Falwell Airport.

Traffic is being restricted to one lane, and drivers are asked to use caution while traveling through the area.

Customers may experience discolored water and temporary interruption to water service while repairs are being made.

Lynchburg Water Resources says it will provide an update on the repair process.

