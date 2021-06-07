Advertisement

Montgomery Co. Museum of Art and History welcome’s new executive director

By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County’s Museum of Art and History welcome’s a familiar face.

Casey Jenkins is the museum’s new executive director.

He comes from Downtown Blacksburg Inc.

Jenkins says he has always had a sweet spot for museums and is happy to join the staff.

In this new role, he hopes to help transform the museum into a community driver for the county.

“Things are changing around us so much and we want the museum still remain relevant in what it’s doing and what his mission and aim is and a lot of that public history--- you know we’re gonna we’re going to curve tail so that we’re bringing that forward to a point where it’s consumable to the public,” said Casey Jenkins the new executive director of Montgomery County’s Museum of Art and History.

Jenkins hopes to put on many community events to help bring history to the forefront.

