Music returning to Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount will kick off its fall show lineup Saturday, Sept. 4, after more than a year without welcoming live audiences because of COVID-related crowd restrictions.

The first show will be by rock band Blue Oyster Cult, whose hits “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” and “Godzilla,” among others, are classic rock staples.

“We’ve been busy,” said Director of Operations Micah Davidson. “At the same time we were getting shows rescheduled and booking new acts, we were working to collect feedback and provide new and better experiences for our guests.”

Along with the reopening comes a redesigned website and new ticketing system, according to the Harvester.

Davidson said customers who bought tickets on the old website will be emailed new links for downloading tickets and all prior purchases will be honored.

“Our team has worked hard to ensure a smooth transition, but we are prepared in case folks don’t receive a new ticket. We’ve got accurate guest lists and will admit folks who we know bought tickets. We can quickly cross-check our list with their ID, and we’ll be good to go.”

Davidson emphasized the newly-announced schedule includes only rescheduled acts. He said new shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

Concerts for the fall season will include:

Blue Oyster Cult, Sept. 4

Todd Snider, Sept. 8

Melissa Etheridge, Sept. 20

Amy Grant, Sept. 22

The Steel Woods, Sept. 25

Albert Cummings, Oct. 2

John Berry, Oct. 3

Perpetual Groove, Oct. 22

Robert Earl Keen, Nov. 7

Storm Large, Nov. 16

Black Jacket Symphony, Nov. 20

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.