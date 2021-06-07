Advertisement

Music returning to Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount will kick off its fall show lineup Saturday, Sept. 4, after more than a year without welcoming live audiences because of COVID-related crowd restrictions.

The first show will be by rock band Blue Oyster Cult, whose hits “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” and “Godzilla,” among others, are classic rock staples.

“We’ve been busy,” said Director of Operations Micah Davidson. “At the same time we were getting shows rescheduled and booking new acts, we were working to collect feedback and provide new and better experiences for our guests.”

Along with the reopening comes a redesigned website and new ticketing system, according to the Harvester.

Davidson said customers who bought tickets on the old website will be emailed new links for downloading tickets and all prior purchases will be honored.

“Our team has worked hard to ensure a smooth transition, but we are prepared in case folks don’t receive a new ticket. We’ve got accurate guest lists and will admit folks who we know bought tickets. We can quickly cross-check our list with their ID, and we’ll be good to go.”

Davidson emphasized the newly-announced schedule includes only rescheduled acts. He said new shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

Concerts for the fall season will include:

Blue Oyster Cult, Sept. 4

Todd Snider, Sept. 8

Melissa Etheridge, Sept. 20

Amy Grant, Sept. 22

The Steel Woods, Sept. 25

Albert Cummings, Oct. 2

John Berry, Oct. 3

Perpetual Groove, Oct. 22

Robert Earl Keen, Nov. 7

Storm Large, Nov. 16

Black Jacket Symphony, Nov. 20

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of United Auto Workers strike in Dublin, VA after rejecting the latest Volvo employment...
United Auto Workers resume strike at Volvo truck plant in Dublin
Teen dies after crash in Bedford County
Matt Schafer is the first place overall winner for the top age group men of the first Ironman...
Athletes take over Roanoke for Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge
Man dies in boating accident on New River
Union votes against ratifying new negotiations with Volvo

Latest News

Senior Health Stats
Senior Health Stats
Watson said win or lose he is hopeful his campaign shows kindness, idealism and purpose. Bohn...
BOS candidates seek democratic nomination in Montgomery County
Montgomery County Board A
Montgomery County Board A
City To Highlight Speeding Dangers
City To Highlight Speeding Dangers
The 2021 Republican Candidates In The Ninth
The 2021 Republican Candidates In The Ninth