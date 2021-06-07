Advertisement

Statewide and local primaries set for Tuesday

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Tuesday, Virginians will decide which three of the 13 Democrats running for statewide office will win the party’s nomination. And with several weeks of early voting behind us, we’re now down to the final hours of the campaign.

A campaign swing that started in Bristol, and ends later tonight in Norfolk, brought Former Governor Terry McAuliffe to Roanoke on Monday.

Stops included a tour of the Community Solutions Center operated by Feeding Southwest Virginia, and a visit with Roanoke Tribune Publisher Claudia Whitworth.

Other contenders for the Governor’s office were busy in other parts of the state.

Lee Carter fielded press calls from his home. Justin Fairfax huddled with advisors and spoke with reporters. Jennifer Carroll Foy visited a Metro stop, and held a campaign event in northern Virginia. Jennifer McClellan rallied supporters in Richmond and Charlottesville.

And the statewide races aren’t the only nominating contests on the Tuesday ballot. There are some for local offices, such as Roanoke Sheriff. And others for seats in the House of Delegates, including three incumbent Republicans who are facing GOP challengers.

Unlike Delegates to the Republican convention in May, voters head to their normal polling places for Tuesday’s primary.

The polls will be open from 6 am until 7 pm.

