Advertisement

StoryWalk returns to Botetourt County

Botetourt County StoryWalk
Botetourt County StoryWalk(WBDJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Botetourt County, the library system is keeping folks on their feet while they read this summer.

Botetourt County Libraries is bringing back its StoryWalk this year.

Pages of a children’s book are posted around the Botetourt Sport’s Complex allowing families to combine reading with exercise.

The book has been printed in both English and Spanish and will be up until the end of July.

People who visit the StoryWalk can enter into the County’s Summer Learning Challenge for the chance to win a variety of prizes like kayaks, activity kits and gaming devices.

Find out more about the program here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of United Auto Workers strike in Dublin, VA after rejecting the latest Volvo employment...
United Auto Workers resume strike at Volvo truck plant in Dublin
Teen dies after crash in Bedford County
Matt Schafer is the first place overall winner for the top age group men of the first Ironman...
Athletes take over Roanoke for Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge
Man dies in boating accident on New River
Union votes against ratifying new negotiations with Volvo

Latest News

Senior Health Stats
Senior Health Stats
Watson said win or lose he is hopeful his campaign shows kindness, idealism and purpose. Bohn...
BOS candidates seek democratic nomination in Montgomery County
Montgomery County Board A
Montgomery County Board A
City To Highlight Speeding Dangers
City To Highlight Speeding Dangers
The 2021 Republican Candidates In The Ninth
The 2021 Republican Candidates In The Ninth