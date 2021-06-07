StoryWalk returns to Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Botetourt County, the library system is keeping folks on their feet while they read this summer.

Botetourt County Libraries is bringing back its StoryWalk this year.

Pages of a children’s book are posted around the Botetourt Sport’s Complex allowing families to combine reading with exercise.

The book has been printed in both English and Spanish and will be up until the end of July.

People who visit the StoryWalk can enter into the County’s Summer Learning Challenge for the chance to win a variety of prizes like kayaks, activity kits and gaming devices.

