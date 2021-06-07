Advertisement

Teen dies after crash in Bedford County

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 14-year-old boy has died after a crash Friday in Bedford County.

At 7:59 p.m. June 4, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 24 just east of Crowder Rd.

The driver of a Ford Mustang was headed east, crossed the center line and ran off the road. The Mustang slid across Crowder and hit a utility pole, according to police.

The 14-year-old passenger, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a hospital, and died the next day. The 19-year-old driver was also taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Police say charges are pending.

