Tuesday is Primary Day in Virginia

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Polls are open in Virginia for the 2021 primary from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 8, 2021. Get more information, including your polling location, here.

See the WDBJ7 primary election results page here.

See Democratic primary results statewide here.

See Republican primary results statewide here.

See WDBJ7′s primary election stories here.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Democratic voters are set to pick their party’s nominees for three statewide races in Tuesday’s primary election. Both parties also will settle on nominations for the House of Delegates and local seats.

The results in the Democratic gubernatorial primary will be closely watched around the nation. The Commonwealth’s off-year elections typically draw outsized attention as a possible bellwether for national trends heading into next year’s midterms.

Virginia Republicans meanwhile are looking to break a 12-year losing streak in statewide races. They chose their nominees for the top of the ticket in a multi-site convention process in May.

