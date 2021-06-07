Advertisement

U.K. metals and plastics manufacturer to begin first U.S. efforts in Danville-Pittsylvania Co.

According to the Office of the Governor, this move will create 45 new jobs, and Virginia was competing with North Carolina for the project.
Courtesy company website
Courtesy company website(Company website)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(WDBJ) - MEP Ltd. (MEP) is utilizing $6.4 million to establish their first U.S. presence at Danville-Pittsylvania County’s Cyber Park.

Making Everything Possible LLC constructs complex plastics and metals for aerospace and defense efforts.

They will occupy around 5,500 square feet at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) as they wait for their new facility to be built.

“Virginia’s manufacturing industry is large and diverse, and we are excited to partner with MEP Ltd. as the company opens its first U.S. operation in the Commonwealth,” added Ralph Northam, Governor of Virginia. “Danville-Pittsylvania County has developed an inventory of business-ready sites and training programs to ensure a strong pipeline of skilled workers, enabling Southern Virginia to attract global businesses like MEP.”

The announcement Monday detailed that, “The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Danville, Pittsylvania County, the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority, Invest Southern Virginia, and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for the Commonwealth. Governor Northam approved a $135,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Danville-Pittsylvania County with the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $270,000 from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund for the project. MEP is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding, and services to support the company’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.”

Visit the MEP website for more.

