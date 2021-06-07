Union votes against ratifying new negotiations with Volvo

(WDBJ) - Members of the UAW Local #2069 voted “NO” to ratifying all 2021 contract languages of a proposed agreement with Volvo Trucks North America Sunday.

The results were as follows:

Common Language NO 90%

Hourly Language NO 90%

Salary Language NO 91%

Volvo Trucks North America released the following statement in response to Sunday’s vote:

“We are committed to the collective bargaining process, and remain confident that we will ultimately be able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement,” said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand.

Negotiations began on February 8, 2021, and the negotiating teams reached the latest tentative agreement on May 20, 2021.

The NRV plant employs more than 3,300 people, about 2,900 of whom are UAW members. The plant is in the midst of a $400 million investment for advanced technology upgrades, site expansion and preparation for future products, including the innovative Volvo VNR Electric truck. The plant has added 1,100 jobs since the last union agreement was implemented in 2016 and is on track to have a net increase of approximately 600 positions in 2021.

The heavy-duty truck manufacturer had announced the company and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new six-year contract that would cover about 2,900 employees at the New River Valley truck assembly operations in Dublin.

