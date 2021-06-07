United Auto Workers resume strike at Volvo truck plant in Dublin

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - Management at Volvo Trucks North America has responded to a decision by United Auto Workers to resume a strike at the truck plant in Dublin, after members of UAW #2069 rejected a tentative employment agreement.

“It is difficult to understand this action,” said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand Monday, the day after workers voted to reject the agreement. “UAW International, Regional, and Local leadership endorsed the tentative agreement, which provided significant economic improvements for all UAW-represented workers, and a package of benefits that is very competitive for our industry and region. We remain committed to the collective bargaining process, and we are confident that we will ultimately arrive at a mutually beneficial agreement.”

The NRV Volvo plant employs more than 3,300 people, about 2,900 of whom are UAW members, according to Volvo.

UAW workers announced plans on Facebook to renew the strike at noon Monday, saying, “The union remains committed to exploring all options for reaching an agreement.”

The strike had ended following a tentative agreement both sides agreed to in May.

