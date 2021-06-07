Warm & humid with daily storm chances this week
Very humid air will help fuel afternoon storms
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mild and humid this morning
- Scattered rain and storms in the afternoon and evening
- More widespread rain possible for the end of the week
MONDAY
Mils and very humid this morning. A Summer-like pattern has set in and will likely linger through the work week. Rain and storms will begin popping up in the afternoon and will linger into the evening. High will be a few degrees cooler than the weekend with man.
THE REST OF THE WEEK
Our string of hot weather continues as highs hold in the 80s with very humid air. That said, these will be isolated to scattered showers and storms form Monday through Wednesday. No day exactly looks like a wash-out, but it’ll be busy each afternoon. As for severe chances, with no major system moving through, expect typical summer storms. However, heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding.
The best coverage may come late in the week with an approaching front Thursday into Friday.
