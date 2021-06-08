BOS candidates seek democratic nomination in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The District A Board of Supervisors’ position is up for re-election Tuesday.

It’s a position that didn’t have much turnover before 2017, when now incumbent candidate Sara Bohn took over the position.

Both candidates on Tuesday’s ballot are seeking the democratic nomination as no republican or other candidate filed to run before the deadline.

They tout things like expanding broadband as a big part of their campaigns, but it’s experience in government that sets them apart on the ballot.

“I’m 21 so this is actually the first cycle that I can run for office,” candidate Liam Watson said.

He is on the parks and recreation commission and works as a parish administrator at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Blacksburg. “It’s been invaluable to be in that position while working here on the Board of Supervisors,” Bohn said.

Bohn is the executive director of the United Way of the New River Valley, with experience, she says that sets her apart.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time,” she said. “I believe that my experiences in the past have really prepared me to do an outstanding job.”

But Watson said it’s time for a fresh look at things, quoting the late Bobby Kennedy.

“The world demands the quality of youth, not necessary the time of life but the temperament of the will and I see that our Board of Supervisors needs that,” Watson said.

He studied government and religion in school and is focusing his campaign around affordable housing, broadband and constructing new schools in rural areas. Watson says the district can’t keep ignoring buildings in disrepair, looking back at when the Blacksburg High School Gym roof caved in back in 2010.

“To avoid another catastrophe like that which hurts our credit rating and hurts our students or to be proactive in leadership, we need to take proactive action rather than reactive action,” Watsons said.

Bohn said her community connections set her apart – saying how well she can work with all of her colleagues and looking back at why she was called to help with tree sitter negations when they were extracted back in March. “It’s having flexibility and being responsive to constituents and people beyond your constituency to make sure this county is the best that it can be,” Bohn said.

Watson said win or lose he is hopeful his campaign shows kindness, idealism and purpose. Bohn said she is a strong leader and representative and hopes others have seen that over the years.

