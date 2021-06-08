Advertisement

Clifton Forge School of the Arts announces summer schedule

By Bruce Young
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Other schools may be holding graduations, but in Clifton Forge one is just getting underway.

The Clifton Forge School of the Arts announced their summer slate of classes available to anyone from kids and beginner artists to experts in a range of media.

They’re happy to be reopening after having to limit their availability because of COVID last year.

”Some of us taught, but we taught one student at a time with masks on,” said CFSOTA instructor Judith Savonda. “Now we’re opening up to a really exciting group of classes. We’ve got some new instructors, and some that are pretty well known and some that are new to the area.”>>

The school’s art supply store and gallery are also reopening.

You can find a full list of their offerings on their website.

