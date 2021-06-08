Advertisement

WDBJ EXCLUSIVE: UAW leader speaks out on strike at Volvo Trucks

By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - United Auto Workers Local 2069 walked out of Volvo Trucks Monday afternoon marking the beginning of their second strike.

After two rejected tentative agreements and months of negotiations, the union is speaking out only to WDBJ7.

WDBJ7 sat down one-on-one with Local 2069 president Matt Blondino.

He says members made it clear, there’s still a lot to be addressed with Volvo Trucks.

Issues like wage progression, company mobility, health, safety and more have concerned workers.

Blondino says it is their job to bring back a contract that members can agree on, and they will continue to strike until a deal is made.

“We will be on the picket line until we have a ratified. Going forward we will not be coming off the line until that is done so whatever that takes we are willing to be there,” said Local 2069 president Matt Blondino.

Leaders say they don’t know how long this strike will last, but they believe it may go on for weeks.

We do know the UAW has made themselves available to continue negotiations on June 9.

We will have the full story Tuesday, and will share what other issues union members are facing during the strike.

