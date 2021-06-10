Thousands raised in Alleghany Foundation fundraising push

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: $175,476 was raised from 619 donors in Alleghany County’s day of giving for nonprofits June 15.

The winner of the Grand Prize for Large Nonprofits was the Alleghany Highlands Arts and Crafts Center, raising $32,140. The Clifton Forge School of the Arts won the Small Nonprofit Competition by raising $20,985.

There is a full list of the prize results here givelocalah.org/giving-events/ah21/results.

ORIGINAL STORY: In the Alleghany Highlands, they’re going to try a new way to help nonprofit organizations recover from the year of COVID: An online day of giving June 15, with bonus prizes given to groups that raise the most money before the day and throughout in special hours.

“This is not an event that has been done in Alleghany County before,” said Daniel Grizzard of the Alleghany Foundation, “and so it was a very new thing for all the nonprofits, but something we’re very excited about.”

It’s a day of giving, sponsored by the Alleghany Foundation, capping a couple weeks of contributions with a matching contest for Alleghany Highlands organizations big and small that help out the community.

“We’ve got nonprofits that have budgets of less than $10,000 to nonprofits with multi-million-dollar annual budgets,” Grizzard said.

Like the well known Historic Masonic Theater.

“We didn’t have income for 14 months,” said Masonic Theater Executive Director Justin Reiter, “so an event like this is fantastic.”

They’re one of the larger nonprofits, but needing the extra help this event will provide as much as any.

“Having the Alleghany Foundation put together an event to include all the nonprofits is more than welcome,” Reiter said.

“You know,” Grizzard said, “the past year has been so destructive with the pandemic, and most of these nonprofits have not been able to put on any of their traditional fundraising events that they would have throughout the year.”

So they’re adding to what comes in, rewarding organizations with bonus contributions throughout the day next Wednesday for bringing in top numbers.

“And we wanted to make it fun,” Grizzard said. “We wanted to make it something that people want to be engaged in and that, you know, is exciting to keep up with and track.”

“It’s going to be really fun watching the dashboard all day long to see who’s giving and how people are doing through it,” Reiter said. “It should be a lot of fun.”

You can join in on their website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.