Advertisement

Reports: Volkswagen data breach affects 3 million people

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2012 file picture a worker fixes a sign at a Volkswagen Golf car...
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2012 file picture a worker fixes a sign at a Volkswagen Golf car during a press tour in Zwickau, central Germany.(AP Photo/Jens Meyer, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Volkswagen USA said Friday that a data breach of one of its vendors exposed information of more than 3 million U.S. customers, according to multiple reports.

Of those, about 90,000 had sensitive data revealed, including drivers license numbers and Social Security numbers in some cases, CNN reported.

People affected included buyers and prospective buyers of VW and its luxury brand Audi. At least basic contact information - such as phone numbers, addresses and email addresses - was stolen.

Reuters reported VW said it would offer free credit protection services to people who had sensitive information revealed. The automaker said it has reached out to them.

The outside vendor was used for gathering sales and marketing data and collected information from customers between 2014 and 2019. The information was in an unsecured file, Reuters said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene along Campbell Ave.
2 shot in Downtown Roanoke early Sunday morning
Courtesy Rockingham County Sheriff's Office
Search efforts suspended for two missing after tubing down Dan River
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber has been found in North Carolina river
Three taken to hospital after Snow Creek Road crash Friday
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Summer, if you can hear me we all love you’: father of missing Tenn. girl speaks out

Latest News

UVA defeats No. 3 Tennessee 6-0 at College World Series
Radio City Music Hall's marquee advertises Dave Chappelle's untitled documentary during the...
15 months later, Radio City reopens with Dave Chappelle
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
12 dead in Alabama due to Claudette, including 10 children
Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall...
Officials: Deadly Pride parade crash appears unintentional
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber has been found in North Carolina river