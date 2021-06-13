Advertisement

No Hokie Hokie high at Virginia Tech; marijuana still banned

Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech(Virginia Tech)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Marijuana legalization is coming to Virginia, but universities in the state aren’t following suit.

Virginia Tech recently updated its student code of conduct to make clear that marijuana is still banned on campus even after July 1, when Virginia’s new legalization law takes effect.

The Blacksburg school is the first in the state to revise its code of conduct in response to legalization. But The Roanoke Times reports that other universities in the state also plan to keep marijuana banned on campus.

Some schools say their codes of conduct need no update because they clearly ban the drug. Other schools say they are reviewing whether changes are necessary.

