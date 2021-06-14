Bedford County Public Schools looks to fill bus driver vacancies

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Public Schools is trying to get an early start on filling bus driver vacancies.

The school system says the problem has existed for years, but they’re trying to tackle it before the fall.

They’re exploring recruitment options like extra advertising.

They say they’re also looking internally to see if any current staff can drive.

The school system says if they can’t get vacancies filled, they’ll have to adjust.

“We’re going to explore the possibility of tweaking the beginning and the end of the school day schedule a little bit in order to have a longer window, so that drivers who may have a longer elementary route or longer secondary route may be able to drive both routes for us,” said Mac Duis, chief operations officer.

They say there are about 20 positions that need to be filled.

