Advertisement

Bedford County Public Schools looks to fill bus driver vacancies

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Public Schools is trying to get an early start on filling bus driver vacancies.

The school system says the problem has existed for years, but they’re trying to tackle it before the fall.

They’re exploring recruitment options like extra advertising.

They say they’re also looking internally to see if any current staff can drive.

The school system says if they can’t get vacancies filled, they’ll have to adjust.

“We’re going to explore the possibility of tweaking the beginning and the end of the school day schedule a little bit in order to have a longer window, so that drivers who may have a longer elementary route or longer secondary route may be able to drive both routes for us,” said Mac Duis, chief operations officer.

They say there are about 20 positions that need to be filled.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Storm leads to power outages
Mugshot of Sherry Wright, accused of a double shooting in Campbell County 6.13.21
Two hospitalized; woman arrested for shooting in Campbell County
Lower humidity with limited rain chances this week.
After a busy stretch, dry weather returns this week
Shooter sought after man wounded in mini-mart parking lot
Virginia Tech
No Hokie Hokie high at Virginia Tech; marijuana still banned

Latest News

The university says the hybrid approach keeps up with plans for an in-person fall semester.
Virginia Tech kicks off a hybrid summer orientation
Pulaski's T.G. Howard Community Center will have its first ‘Youth Academy of Excellence' summer...
New summer program to help teens gain life skills outside of the classroom
Virginia Tech
No Hokie Hokie high at Virginia Tech; marijuana still banned
Laws setting guide rails for classroom instruction on race passed this year in...
Teachers wary of new laws limiting instruction on race