Advertisement

City of Richmond set to vote on ONE Casino + Resort project

Upwards of 1,300 people are expected to be employed by the casino, and bring in roughly $560 million in tax revenue to the city in the span of a decade.
Courtesy the City of Richmond
Courtesy the City of Richmond(City of Richmond)
By WWBT Newsroom and Emily Harrison
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond is set to vote on ONE Casino + Resort project. This decision will finalize the city’s plans for the operator of the casino and its location. If approved, it will then go before Richmond voters in a November referendum.

ONE Casino + Resort was selected as the city’s choice of casino back in late May. It was initially presented by Mayor Levar Stoney as an employment and economic boom for the city.

Upwards of 1,300 people are expected to be employed by the casino, and bring in roughly $560 million in tax revenue to the city in the span of a decade.

If passed by the city council, ONE Casino + Resort will then go before the Lottery Board for pre-certification. The city council would also have to separately approve a community host agreement with the operator.

Then in November, it will go before voters in a referendum in order to be passed. Richmond is the last of five cities granted by the Virginia General Assembly to be approved to build a casino.

Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth all passed casino referendums last November by large margins.

The decision happens at 6 p.m. on June 14. More information can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Storm leads to power outages
Mugshot of Sherry Wright, accused of a double shooting in Campbell County 6.13.21
Two hospitalized; woman arrested for shooting in Campbell County
Lower humidity with limited rain chances this week.
After a busy stretch, dry weather returns this week
Shooter sought after man wounded in mini-mart parking lot
Virginia Tech
No Hokie Hokie high at Virginia Tech; marijuana still banned

Latest News

Staying mainly dry until late in the week.
Mon. June 14 - Evening Forecast
Restaurants Figure Out Recovery June 2021
Restaurants Figure Out Recovery June 2021
It finds OSIG’s investigation was not influenced by outside actors but that it should have been...
New Report: OSIG investigation into Virginia Parole Board not influenced by outsiders
One taken to hospital following Lynchburg shooting
One adult, four minors arrested following Lynchburg armed robbery