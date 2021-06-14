City of Richmond set to vote on ONE Casino + Resort project

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond is set to vote on ONE Casino + Resort project. This decision will finalize the city’s plans for the operator of the casino and its location. If approved, it will then go before Richmond voters in a November referendum.

ONE Casino + Resort was selected as the city’s choice of casino back in late May. It was initially presented by Mayor Levar Stoney as an employment and economic boom for the city.

Upwards of 1,300 people are expected to be employed by the casino, and bring in roughly $560 million in tax revenue to the city in the span of a decade.

If passed by the city council, ONE Casino + Resort will then go before the Lottery Board for pre-certification. The city council would also have to separately approve a community host agreement with the operator.

Then in November, it will go before voters in a referendum in order to be passed. Richmond is the last of five cities granted by the Virginia General Assembly to be approved to build a casino.

Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth all passed casino referendums last November by large margins.

The decision happens at 6 p.m. on June 14. More information can be found HERE.

