Overnight front brings drier, cooler week

Cold front arrives tonight; Stray storms

Drier, cooler weather returns this week

Potential showers by Father’s Day weekend

A shift in our pattern is expected this week. An overnight cold front will bring a few stray showers and storms to the mountains, but also provide a noticeable change in the humidity this week with plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures starting Tuesday.

Tuesday through Thursday feature mostly sunny skies. Highs fluctuate a bit through the week with Wednesday being the coolest day with highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Much drier weather returns by mid week with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. (WDBJ)

WATCHING THE TROPICS

The tropics appear to be heating up. The National Hurricane Center is watching an area in the Gulf of Mexico for tropical development. At this time there is a 50% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Tropical Depression 2 has formed off the East Coast and is expected to become Tropical Storm Bill. As always when we see development in the Gulf we will need to watch the forecast.

Tropical Depression 2 has formed of the coast. (WDBJ Weather)

For the latest information on the tropics visit www.nhc.noaa.gov/