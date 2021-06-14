Advertisement

Franklin County Family Resource Center in need of supplies

Franklin County Family Resource Center
Franklin County Family Resource Center(WBDJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Family Resource Center needs your help restocking supplies.

Right now, the center needs paper towels and pull-up training pants in sizes 3T and 4T to help the families they support.

“We always have a need for paper products, including toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies. laundry detergent,” Outreach, Group & Class Facilitator Rebecca Goransson said.

The center said they are seeing an uptick in clients using their shelter and they are going through these supplies even faster.

The organization helps serve victims and survivors of domestic violence.

Anyone interested in donating supplies can call the center at 540-483-5088 or visit their website.

