LEAP launches Solarize Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Local Energy Alliance Program, called LEAP, is launching a new initiative named Solarize Virginia.

The program kicks off on June 15th in Roanoke, Salem and Blacksburg, and it makes it easier and cheaper for folks to add solar power to their homes. Solarize Virginia offers a one-stop shop for education and instillation, along with discounted prices.

“We’re really excited, I know a lot of folks are interested in adopting renewable energy and being more energy efficient, and going through solarize is a way to ensure that they know that they’re getting a good rate, they have a partner to walk them through the process to answer any questions they might have,” Katie VanLangen, Solarize Program Manager at LEAP, said.

You can find more information on how to sign-up on their website.

