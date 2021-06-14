Limp Bizkit, Rob Zombie among acts announced for Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Organizers of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival have unveiled their lineup for 2021.

More than 180 bands are scheduled to perform over four days on six stages, September 9-12, at the new Blue Ridge Amphitheater on Carson Lester Lane in Danville.

Acts announced include Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Breaking Benjamin, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Papa Roach and Halestorm, among dozens of others.

Click here for ticket and scheduling information.

The festival began in 2017; this is the fourth year it will have taken place. It was canceled because of COVID concerns in 2020.

