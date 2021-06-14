Advertisement

Limp Bizkit, Rob Zombie among acts announced for Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville

Playing electric guitar in rock concert, music and fun
Playing electric guitar in rock concert, music and fun(Celiafoto | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Pat Thomas
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Organizers of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival have unveiled their lineup for 2021.

More than 180 bands are scheduled to perform over four days on six stages, September 9-12, at the new Blue Ridge Amphitheater on Carson Lester Lane in Danville.

Acts announced include Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Breaking Benjamin, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Papa Roach and Halestorm, among dozens of others.

Click here for ticket and scheduling information.

The festival began in 2017; this is the fourth year it will have taken place. It was canceled because of COVID concerns in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Storm leads to power outages
Mugshot of Sherry Wright, accused of a double shooting in Campbell County 6.13.21
Two hospitalized; woman arrested for shooting in Campbell County
Lower humidity with limited rain chances this week.
After a busy stretch, dry weather returns this week
Shooter sought after man wounded in mini-mart parking lot
Virginia Tech
No Hokie Hokie high at Virginia Tech; marijuana still banned

Latest News

Staying mainly dry until late in the week.
Mon. June 14 - Evening Forecast
Restaurants Figure Out Recovery June 2021
Restaurants Figure Out Recovery June 2021
It finds OSIG’s investigation was not influenced by outside actors but that it should have been...
New Report: OSIG investigation into Virginia Parole Board not influenced by outsiders
One taken to hospital following Lynchburg shooting
One adult, four minors arrested following Lynchburg armed robbery