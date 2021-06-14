Name released of man killed in Amherst County crash
Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man who died three days after an Amherst County crash.
At 6:01 p.m. June 9, police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Amherst Highway/Route 29-Business just north of Amer Circle.
Police say Cecil Harris, 87 of Amherst, was driving a Honda Civic south on 29, ran off the road and hit a utility pole, sign and ditch. The car went back across the road and hit another utility pole and sign.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died June 12 from injuries sustained in the crash.
