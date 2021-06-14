Advertisement

Name released of man killed in Amherst County crash

By Pat Thomas
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man who died three days after an Amherst County crash.

At 6:01 p.m. June 9, police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Amherst Highway/Route 29-Business just north of Amer Circle.

Police say Cecil Harris, 87 of Amherst, was driving a Honda Civic south on 29, ran off the road and hit a utility pole, sign and ditch. The car went back across the road and hit another utility pole and sign.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died June 12 from injuries sustained in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Storm leads to power outages
Mugshot of Sherry Wright, accused of a double shooting in Campbell County 6.13.21
Two hospitalized; woman arrested for shooting in Campbell County
Lower humidity with limited rain chances this week.
After a busy stretch, dry weather returns this week
Shooter sought after man wounded in mini-mart parking lot
Virginia Tech
No Hokie Hokie high at Virginia Tech; marijuana still banned

Latest News

Driver survives car landing on top of her after rollover in Franklin County
Lynchburg Police looking for three people who left crash scene
Bedford mudslide on 501
US 501 in Bedford County reopens after mudslide
US 29 Business NB closed after crash in Amherst County