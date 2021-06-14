New releases returning to Grandin Theatre in July

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ROANOKE, VA (June 14, 2020) – The Grandin Theatre in Roanoke will return to being a first-run new release movie theater July 9, according to the Grandin Theatre Foundation.

In a statement, the foundation says, “After a challenging year for the cinematic and performing arts industry, public confidence and industry movement has created an optimal environment for first-run new releases to return to the big screen.”

The Grandin will limit first-run films in the beginning to Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, to see how they perform, hoping to get back to seven days a week in the fall.

The first new major releases July 9 will be Marvel’s “Black Widow,” the musical “In the Heights,” “My Octopus Teacher,” which won a 2021 Best Documentary Feature award, and “The Father,” which won Anthony Hopkins a 2021 Best Actor Oscar.

“We are beyond excited to return to our first-run screening model and provide our patrons with new releases again after a very challenging year,” said Ian Fortier, Executive Director of the Grandin Theatre Foundation. “With public confidence rising and the flow of content from Hollywood increasing, we feel it is an optimal time to bring our community and our patrons real-time content again. We are optimistic that our programming will provide high quality cinematic experiences to our visitors.”

The Grandin Theatre says it will continue to practice safety-first protocols, including advanced ticketing and dedicated time between films for cleaning, and staffers will wear masks.

Tickets for all releases will be available online June 18 at grandintheatre.com and at the box office on the day of shows.

