Advertisement

New summer program to help teens gain life skills outside of the classroom

Pulaski's T.G. Howard Community Center will have its first ‘Youth Academy of Excellence' summer...
Pulaski's T.G. Howard Community Center will have its first ‘Youth Academy of Excellence' summer program.(T.G. Howard Community Center)
By Janay Reece
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Angel Slaughter remembers her summers at the T.G. Howard Community Center.

“They would have things here for the teens to do, you know, on Saturdays, we might have like hot dogs and play the jukebox,” she said.

Slaughter says it was always a good time.

“But when the streetlights came on, you better be home,” said Slaughter.

Decades later, she and other T.G. Howard board members want to bring back those memorable moments for a new generation—through a summer program called ‘Youth Academy of Excellence’.

“They needed something to look forward to besides, when they get out of high school that there’ll be things that they could learn beyond school of high school, to be able to learn about life in general,” said Slaughter.

Leaders say the program is one of the few efforts outside of school-- to help local teens navigate things like getting into college, how to run a small business and financial literacy.

“Letting them know how it is to be done, letting people know how you go about running a business, you know, we’ll have people there that run in their own businesses and be able to tell them how to get started and different things like that,” said Slaughter.

Every Saturday for six weeks, students will go on college tours, talk with small business owners, participate in a community service project and more.

“We needed something to get our youth motivated not be stuck where they are, but let them know that there are certain things and different things out here, that they can be involved in,” said Slaughter.

The program kicks off on Juneteenth, with a college tour.

There are still spots in the program available. You can email tghoward1965@gmail.com for more information, and the opportunity to submit your child’s name for consideration.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Storm leads to power outages
Mugshot of Sherry Wright, accused of a double shooting in Campbell County 6.13.21
Two hospitalized; woman arrested for shooting in Campbell County
Lower humidity with limited rain chances this week.
After a busy stretch, dry weather returns this week
Shooter sought after man wounded in mini-mart parking lot
Virginia Tech
No Hokie Hokie high at Virginia Tech; marijuana still banned

Latest News

Staying mainly dry until late in the week.
Mon. June 14 - Evening Forecast
Restaurants Figure Out Recovery June 2021
Restaurants Figure Out Recovery June 2021
It finds OSIG’s investigation was not influenced by outside actors but that it should have been...
New Report: OSIG investigation into Virginia Parole Board not influenced by outsiders
One taken to hospital following Lynchburg shooting
The university says the hybrid approach keeps up with plans for an in-person fall semester.
Virginia Tech kicks off a hybrid summer orientation