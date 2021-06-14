New summer program to help teens gain life skills outside of the classroom

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Angel Slaughter remembers her summers at the T.G. Howard Community Center.

“They would have things here for the teens to do, you know, on Saturdays, we might have like hot dogs and play the jukebox,” she said.

Slaughter says it was always a good time.

“But when the streetlights came on, you better be home,” said Slaughter.

Decades later, she and other T.G. Howard board members want to bring back those memorable moments for a new generation—through a summer program called ‘Youth Academy of Excellence’.

“They needed something to look forward to besides, when they get out of high school that there’ll be things that they could learn beyond school of high school, to be able to learn about life in general,” said Slaughter.

Leaders say the program is one of the few efforts outside of school-- to help local teens navigate things like getting into college, how to run a small business and financial literacy.

“Letting them know how it is to be done, letting people know how you go about running a business, you know, we’ll have people there that run in their own businesses and be able to tell them how to get started and different things like that,” said Slaughter.

Every Saturday for six weeks, students will go on college tours, talk with small business owners, participate in a community service project and more.

“We needed something to get our youth motivated not be stuck where they are, but let them know that there are certain things and different things out here, that they can be involved in,” said Slaughter.

The program kicks off on Juneteenth, with a college tour.

There are still spots in the program available. You can email tghoward1965@gmail.com for more information, and the opportunity to submit your child’s name for consideration.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.