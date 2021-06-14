Advertisement

One adult, four minors arrested following Lynchburg armed robbery

(KBTX)
By Eddie Callahan
Updated: 2 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A collection of five people were arrested late Friday night after an armed robbery in the 2000 block of Langhorne Road.

Lynchburg Police say they responded at around 6:30 p.m. for a report of an assault. Officers appeared on scene, and were able to determine that a boy was punched and kicked while being held at gunpoint.

Police responded later than night to the 6200 block of Old Mill Road for a report of a large disorderly group that was believed to maybe include the suspects of the armed robbery. After de-escalating the situation, authorities recovered three guns, cocaine and the victim’s stolen property.

Reginald Patterson III, 18 of Lynchburg, is charged with assault by mob, robbery, grand larceny and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

“A 17-year-old juvenile male is charged with:

- Assault by mob

- Robbery

- Grand larceny

- Use of firearm in commission of a felony

- Possession of a firearm under the age of 18

A 14-year-old juvenile male is charged with:

- Assault by mob

- Robbery

- Grand larceny

- Use of firearm in commission of a felony

- 2 counts of possession of a firearm under the age of 18

A 15-year-old juvenile male is charged with:

- Assault by mob

- Robbery

- Grand larceny

- Use of firearm in commission of a felony

- 2 counts of possession of a firearm under the age of 18

- Possession of a controlled substance

- False identity to law enforcement

(suspect was also wanted out of Henrico County for a probation violation)

A 16-year-old juvenile male is charged with:

- Assault by mob

- Robbery

- Grand larceny

- Use of firearm in commission of a felony

- Possession of a firearm under the age of 18″

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

(Source: Gray News)
