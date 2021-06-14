Power crews work to restore electricity following weekend storms

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Neighborhoods sat dark Monday afternoon hours after powerful storms cut electricity to areas across southwest Virginia.

“I ain’t feeling too good,” Francine Nash said.

Francine Nash lives in Roanoke and lost power around 11:00 Sunday night. She said she depends on electricity to run an oxygen machine.

“I got COPD and I am doing pretty good but I got the feeling, I hope they hurry up and get it on, you know,” Nash said.

And that’s exactly what crews are doing.

“So when we came in this morning, I believe there were 90 outages in the immediate area, so we split up into crews and groups so we could take it one trouble at a time, getting as many customers on as possible,” Line Crew Supervisor Herb Coles said.

Appalachian Power is tackling the damage from the weekend storms. That means replacing fuses, fixing transformers and repairing damaged lines.

“We’ve been putting up lines all weekend, basically we had trouble all weekend. I actually worked Saturday and Sunday as a regular shift,” Coles said.

AEP said even though hundreds are in the dark, each repair usually only helps a small group of customers. So they are asking people to be patient as they look at each problem.

“We will get to you and if we haven’t gotten to you in a couple hours or you don’t see any progress by checking online to see an update on the statuses, it’s just not your turn yet, but you’re in line,” Coles said.

