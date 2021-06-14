Advertisement

Report on Virginia parole case alleges biased investigator

(Virginia Mercury)
By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/Staff) — An outside probe into how Virginia’s government watchdog agency conducted an investigation of a controversial parole decision found no inappropriate outside interference and concluded that the lead investigator was likely “impaired by personal bias.”

The findings came Monday in a 65-page report prepared by a law firm at the request of the Democrat-controlled General Assembly, which funded the work this spring.

The report was essentially an investigation of an investigation into the highest-profile part of a long-running, bitter and mostly partisan dispute over the work of the state parole board.

Republican lawmakers raise concerns about pending parole board report

Read the entire report here:

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Storm leads to power outages
Mugshot of Sherry Wright, accused of a double shooting in Campbell County 6.13.21
Two hospitalized; woman arrested for shooting in Campbell County
Lower humidity with limited rain chances this week.
After a busy stretch, dry weather returns this week
Shooter sought after man wounded in mini-mart parking lot
Virginia Tech
No Hokie Hokie high at Virginia Tech; marijuana still banned

Latest News

Staying mainly dry until late in the week.
Mon. June 14 - Evening Forecast
Restaurants Figure Out Recovery June 2021
Restaurants Figure Out Recovery June 2021
It finds OSIG’s investigation was not influenced by outside actors but that it should have been...
New Report: OSIG investigation into Virginia Parole Board not influenced by outsiders
One taken to hospital following Lynchburg shooting
One adult, four minors arrested following Lynchburg armed robbery