Tax preparers, clients still waiting on refunds from IRS

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This year’s tax deadline has long passed, but people who filed in March are still waiting on their refunds from their returns.

It’s an issue local tax preparers like Karyl Bailey at Liberty Tax Service on Franklin Road say is a nationwide problem.

Bailey says nearly 150 people have contacted the Roanoke office in the past month, wondering where their money is.

“The phone was ringing off the hook, we had to have extra people in the office just to answer the phones,” explains Bailey.

When she and her colleagues contacted the IRS preparer line, they were told there would be a 10- 12-week delay on returns for people claiming unemployment or child tax credits, but fellow employees were also still waiting on the system.

“We realized, okay, there are our clients, there are people that work here, so we started digging to find out what’s going on,” adds Bailey.

Last week, their team was informed there was more to the problem, an unexpected hiccup while processing stimulus payments

“When they did that first run, they start processing returns again. But up until a couple of weeks ago, they did not notice that the returns that had been filed in March got hung up in their system, for lack of a better term, is what they told us,” recalls Bailey. “While the stimulus money does help, some of this, it could be a hundred-dollar return, it could be a ten-thousand-dollar return that people are expecting.”

Bailey says the best thing people can do now is to remain patient and stay in contact with their local tax preparers, who can call to get updates from the IRS.

“It doesn’t get your refund to you any faster, but at least you know and you know it’s being processed and there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” says Bailey.

WDBJ7 called the IRS media line, but no comment on the situation has been made so far.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.