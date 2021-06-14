Two Troutville restaurants are finding ways to recover from the pandemic

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Troutville, one popular restaurant is reopening its doors after the pandemic, while another one is figuring out its next steps.

Owners of both Pomegranate and Greenwood restaurants say the pandemic has affected their businesses.

Tucked away behind train tracks, lies Pomegranate Restaurant & Gathering Place--a Troutville fan favorite serving Mediterranean inspired dishes.

“It’s an old feed store that I renovated in 2008, the setting is pretty unique, the food I believe is unique because it’s all prepared here by a chef and a sous chef, who have quite a great background in food preparation, and it’s all fresh,” Diana Dixon, Owner of the Pomegranate Restaurant & Gathering Place, said.

But when the pandemic hit in March, the restaurant turned to take-out and deck dining only. Then in April, the business had to temporarily shut down due to a kitchen fire that caused smoke damage.

“It’s sort of a bewilderment,” Dixon said.

The building had to be renovated and a new staff was hired. Dixon said she’s finding it difficult to grow her staff, but feels confident about the employees already on board.

“It’s just been an unforgettable year, I think we’re coming out stronger,” Dixon said.

Pomegranite opened back up this month on June 3rd with a fixed price menu and this weekend--June 17th--will be its official grand re-opening.

“We’re having an open house and then the weekend after we expect to have our full menu as well as a fixed menu on each weekend, we’ll probably pair that with wines or beers or cocktails,” she said.

The restaurant is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays for brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In just a 4 minute drive down the road, you can find another Troutville restaurant feeling the effects of the pandemic. Greenwood Restaurant has announced it has found a prospective buyer and will either have to sell the business to that buyer or close it due to staffing issues and the pandemic.

