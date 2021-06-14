Advertisement

Virginia Tech kicks off a hybrid summer orientation

The university says the hybrid approach keeps up with plans for an in-person fall semester.
By Janay Reece
Updated: 2 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is hosting a hybrid orientation for new students and families.

Live virtual sessions will be held throughout the summer.

When students arrive in August, in-person programs will continue during Welcome Week.

The university says the hybrid approach keeps up with plans for a fully in-person fall semester.

Students and families can also download the ‘Hokies on Track’ app for more information about schedules and events.

You can learn more by visiting their website.

