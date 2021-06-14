Virginia Tech kicks off a hybrid summer orientation

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is hosting a hybrid orientation for new students and families.

Live virtual sessions will be held throughout the summer.

When students arrive in August, in-person programs will continue during Welcome Week.

The university says the hybrid approach keeps up with plans for a fully in-person fall semester.

Students and families can also download the ‘Hokies on Track’ app for more information about schedules and events.

You can learn more by visiting their website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.